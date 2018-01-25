People in Saskatchewan now have a better idea of how pot prices here measure up against the national average and against other provinces.

Statistics Canada has released numbers on the price of cannabis per gram, with data going back to 2010.

Prices

Between 2010 and 2017, Saskatchewan's peak cannabis price came in 2014, when it was sitting at $10.44 per gram. That compared to Canada's price of $9.05.

Canada's peak was in 2013, at $9.41 per gram.

In 2017, Saskatchewan's price was sitting at $7.10 and Canada's was at $7.48.

According to Statistics Canada numbers, cannabis prices in Saskatchewan were lower than the national average in 2017. (Denis Dossman/CBC)

Methodology

Statistics Canada stated on its website that the data were collected by having people anonymously report what they paid for their last purchase of marijuana. As such, the data should be used with caution.

The reporting form asks:

What you paid

How much you bought

What the quality of the pot was (low, medium or high quality)

Which city you bought it in

The reason you bought it

The options for reason are medicate with a medical document, medicate without a medical document or use recreationally.

Statistics Canada has also a table breaking down prices between medical and non-medical marijuana in Canada and each of the provinces and territories.

Comparison

In terms of the general price, Saskatchewan was the third-cheapest place to buy pot in the country in 2017. Saskatchewan was only behind Manitoba, which sat at $6.69 per gram in 2017, and British Columbia, which sat at $6.98 per gram.