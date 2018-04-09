Provincial park reservations open today
From April 9-20, parks will open up for reservations
It still might not feel like spring in Saskatchewan but camping season is drawing closer, as some provincial parks are open for reservations on Monday.
From April 9 to 20, a staggered launch will take place, as it has in the past, where one to three new parks will be open for reservations each day at 7 a.m. CST.
For people looking to book a spot you'll need to be online and logged into your account to enter the queue. The queue will open each day at 6:40 a.m. and at 7 a.m., users in the queue will be able to enter the reservation website and book a campground. Anyone entering the queue after 7 will be at the back of the line.
The 2018 provincial park launch schedule is as follows:
- Monday, April 9: Blackstrap, Pike Lake.
- Tuesday, April 10: Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson.
- Wednesday, April 11: Echo Valley, Rowan's Ravine.
- Thursday, April 12: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake.
- Friday, April 13: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain.
- Monday, April 16: Cypress Hills.
- Tuesday, April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords.
- Wednesday, April 18: Meadow Lake.
- Thursday, April 19: Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake.
- Friday, April 20: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills.
SaskParks says the staggered launch and queue systems helps to manage the high demand and prevent technical difficulties.