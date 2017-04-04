Two provincial parks — Blackstrap and Pike Lake — are now open to camping reservations.

In the following week, more sites will open up for reservations. Buffalo Pound, Douglas and Danielson parks are next, on Wednesday.

Reservations usually open around 7 a.m. CST, though the province recommends queuing up a little earlier.

Reservations for the remaining provincial parks open on these dates:

April 6: Echo Valley, Rowan's Ravine.

April 7: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake.

April 8: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain.

April 9: Cypress Hills.

April 10: The Battlefords, Saskatchewan Landing.

April 11: Meadow Lake.

April 12: Bronson Forest, Chitek Lake, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake.

April 13: Candle Lake, Narrow Hills, Great Blue Heron.

Fees increasing

Earlier this year, the provincial government announced it was raising camping fees for the third time in four years.

The hikes added $2 to $4 for nightly camping; $2 to $10 for entry permits; $8 to $16 for group camping; $113-$125 for seasonal camping; and $2 to $5 for reservation fees — dependent on the site.

Full service sites are now $40 a night; sites with electricity are $30 a night; non-electric sites are $20 per night. Equestrian sites are $20 and economy is $18 a night. Economy and equestrian sites may lack basic amenities such as firewood or access to a shower.

Seasonal spots are $2,100 for an electrified site; $1,100 for a non-electric site; and $900 for the economy sites.