No arrests have been made but RCMP are investigating after $11,300 in cash went missing from North West College in Meadow Lake, Sask.

That's according to a loss report tabled Thursday with the province's standing committee on public accounts. The report, which covers the period from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2017, is the first of its kind for Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges.

The North West College incident occurred between December 2016 and May 2017, according to the province's report. It's described in the report as, "loss of cash. Cash payments were not deposited."

The loss was discovered after a review of the college's internal control system.

The college has made some changes since the money went missing, according to the report, such as improvements to cash-handling procedures and "enhanced reconciliation and audit procedures."

An RCMP report was filed, the report says.

Once the investigation is concluded, the college will look at the possibility of filing an insurance claim.

More than $1,500 in cash was also stolen from Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Moose Jaw, according to the same report.

In May 2016, "payment for merchandise sold was received by non-financial services staff and went missing before it could be deposited," the report says.

An internal investigation was conducted, along with one by Moose Jaw police, but the thief was not identified and no charges could be laid.

Non-finance services staff at the college no longer accept payments, according to the report.

The province says the Ministry of Advanced Education has developed a policy and will report on loss instances quarterly going forward.