Warm, dry weather in Saskatchewan has helped some provincial producers wrap up their season this week, according to the province's weekly crop report.

According to the report — covering the period from Oct. 3-9 — 94 per cent of the province's produce is in the bin. That number is up from 89 per cent last week and four per cent ahead of the five-year average between 2012 and 2016.

So far, harvested crops include:

97 per cent of the durum crop.

96 per cent of barley.

95 per cent of spring wheat.

94 per cent of canary seed.

93 per cent of canola.

92 per cent of oats.

80 per cent of soybeans.

79 per cent of flax seed.

Crops in southwestern Saskatchewan are essentially complete, at 99 per cent harvested.

The southeastern and west-central regions have 97 per cent of crops combined, while the east-central and northeastern regions have 92 per cent. The northwestern region has 87 per cent combined.

Farmers estimate another week or two of similar weather is needed before the remaining crops can be binned, according to the report.

The province said a lot of the crop in the last few weeks has come off tough and has been placed in aeration bins.

Although there was very little moisture during the week, the topsoil moisture conditions have essentially remained the same.

Topsoil moisture on cropland across the province is rated as four per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 12 per cent very short, the report says.