With summer looming, predators are looking to establish new territory and feed their young — and sometimes that results in human interaction.
The Saskatchewan government is advising anyone who is attacked by a predatory animal to fight back.
People are advised to properly store food and garbage. Leaving them out in the open attracts bears and other predators.
If anyone encounters a potentially dangerous animal, they are advised to call conservation officers at 1-800-667-7561 or #5555 from your cellphone.
If you encounter a bear:
- If you're attacked, fight back.
- Stay calm, keep quiet and do not run.
- Don't look directly at the bear. Slowly back away and take a wide detour.
- Stay away from the cubs or mama bear will intervene.
- Do not feed bears or they will lose their natural fear of humans.
- Drop things in your possession to distract the bear as a last resort.
- Keep your pet on a leash. An unleashed animal may aggravate predators.
If you encounter a cougar:
- Keep calm and do not run.
- Make it known you're not prey: appear big as possible, shout loudly and throw stuff at it.
- Back away to a safe distance and keep eye contact.
- Never play dead with any situation involving a cougar.
- After a cougar has left, keep an eye out until you get to safety.
- If it attacks, fight back and use any weapon you can.