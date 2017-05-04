With summer looming, predators are looking to establish new territory and feed their young — and sometimes that results in human interaction.

The Saskatchewan government is advising anyone who is attacked by a predatory animal to fight back.

People are advised to properly store food and garbage. Leaving them out in the open attracts bears and other predators.

If anyone encounters a potentially dangerous animal, they are advised to call conservation officers at 1-800-667-7561 or #5555 from your cellphone.

If you encounter a bear:

If you're attacked, fight back.

Stay calm, keep quiet and do not run.

Don't look directly at the bear. Slowly back away and take a wide detour.

Stay away from the cubs or mama bear will intervene.

Do not feed bears or they will lose their natural fear of humans.

Drop things in your possession to distract the bear as a last resort.

Keep your pet on a leash. An unleashed animal may aggravate predators.

If you encounter a cougar: