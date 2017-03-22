The provincial government is taking over management and operations of Regina's Wascana Centre.

The announcement was made as part of the 2017-18 budget.

The government says it will take a more "streamlined approach" to the park, which will bring stability to its funding. The park will form part of the Provincial Capital Commission. It is currently run by the Wascana Centre Authority.

A new act, The Provincial Capital Commission Act, was introduced that strips the statutory requirement that $782,000 be transferred from the province's general revenue fund to the Wascana Centre.

The move stems from review conducted six years ago by the City of Regina and the University of Regina, which said the past model was unsustainable.

According to a government press release, the Wascana Centre partners will still have input into park decisions through a committee-type structure as part of the Provincial Capital Commission.

The 930-hectare area is home to the Legislative Building.

Reducing park funding

The province announced a 50 per cent reduction of regional park funding, including less money for the Meewasin Valley Authority, which will save the province $409,000.

There are 35 provincial parks within Saskatchewan, and an additional 127 recreation sites.

The government has committed $5.05 million to maintaining and renewing existing park infrastructure and facilities.

Earlier this year, the government announced an increase to camping fees throughout the province's parks.