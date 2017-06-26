Private liquor companies are finalizing their purchases of three Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority buildings in the province.

They are the first of 40 liquor stores that will make the switch from public to private ownership.

The Liquor and Gaming Authority was approved to sell the Saskatchewan Liquor Board locations in Kelvington, Rosetown and Wynyard for a total of $584,350.

Pich & Pich Holdings Inc. bought the Rosetown SLGA location (pictured), as well as the location in Wynyard. (Google Maps)

The liquor store in Kelvington, Sask., was sold to Silver Fox Liquor Store Ltd. for $25,150.

Pich & Pich Holdings Inc. has purchased both the Rosetown property ($379,600) and the store in Wynyard ($179,600).

The Saskatchewan government first released the list of store locations and owners involved in the overhaul of its liquor system in the fall of 2016.

The plan to convert about half of the government-owned liquor stores to private liquor stores was announced in 2015, before the latest provincial election in April.

Another 11 new private liquor stores have also been approved.