The Saskatchewan government has launched a program to provide emotional support to people after they've served jury duty.

"Jurors are often called upon to witness horrific and gruesome evidence in fulfillment of this role," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release Thursday.

"We're dedicated to providing them with the support they need to move on once their responsibility is fulfilled."

Morgan said the Ministry of Justice will set aside $100,000 for the juror support program, which will be available starting Dec. 1 to anyone experiencing difficulties after serving as a juror during a criminal or civil trial, or a coroner's inquest.

It will provide jurors with access to four treatment sessions with a health-care professional, and additional sessions may be provided if deemed appropriate.

Morgan said that over the last number of years, potential jurors in selection pools have shown hesitation about serving because of the traumatic nature of the task.

"We don't want to be in a position where it makes it any more difficult to be a juror then it is already," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We're grateful that people are willing to serve as jurors. We know that we're asking for their time and a grueling process to go through, so we want to provide them some additional support."

Jury members will be able to access the program for up to two months after completing jury duty.

Support for a spouse, life partner or family member may also be permitted if recommended by the service provider.

Counsellors will be available in 24 communities across the province, and alternative methods of communication will be available for jurors in remote communities.