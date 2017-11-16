The Saskatchewan government will match cash donations to the Sask. Stock Growers Association Wildfire Relief Fund up to $100,000 after fires ripped through the southwestern portion of the province last month.

The fires burned about 34,000 hectares of land, killing about 770 livestock.

"Every type of donation that helps with recovery is welcome," Shane Jahnke, president of the association, said in a press release.

The fires burned in parts of Alberta as well. One volunteer firefighter from Alta., 34-year-old James Hargrave, died in Sask. during the fires. Two others were injured.

The Stock Growers Association said it has raised about $65,000 in cash donations alone.

Other donations such as hay, fencing and feed brings the estimated value of donations up to about $250,000.

The fires affected the communities of Burstall, Leader and Tompkins.

People can donate online or by calling 306-757-8523.