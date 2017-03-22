The latest chapter in budget cuts is bad news for Saskatchewan libraries.

The province has eliminated funding for the public libraries in both Regina and Saskatoon — a move that will shave $1.3 million from spending. It could also put pressure on local taxpayers to fill the gap.

The seven regional library systems are also seeing a cut in provincial support — $3.5 million less, resulting in operating funding of $2.5 million.

Funding for the northern library system is pegged at $974,000, which is "consistent" with previous support, according to budget documents released Wednesday.