Protesters took their grievances to the water today at a Saskatchewan Party fundraising golf tournament at the Royal Regina Golf Course.

The protest was organized by groups known as Stop the Cuts and Students Mobilizing Against Cuts in opposition to the provincial government's austerity measures and this year's budget.

The protesters canoed on the creek running through the private golf course to have their voices heard by Saskatchewan Party donors.

"We want to let Sask Party donors know that we will continue the disruptions as long as the cuts continue," said Nairn MacKay, a member of the Regina chapter of Stop the Cuts.

Stop the Cuts and Students Mobilizing Against Cuts canoed on the creek through the Royal Regina Golf Club. (Amelia Machhour/CBC)

"Water is still public in this province, so we decided we'd go through there to make the point that no matter what they do or where they go, people are still really reeling from the 2017 budget and there's still a lot more to revisit on the table," said Chelsea Flook with Stop the Cuts.

Chelsea Flook is a member of the Regina chapter of Stop the Cuts. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Stop the Cuts and Students Mobilizing Against Cuts wanted to draw public's attention to the provincial government's funding cuts to education and social services.

"The cuts aren't new. They're ongoing," said MacKay.

"The burden of the government's mismanagement and waste has fallen on the most vulnerable in the province and that is not right … These are people that already live well below the poverty line."

Protesters noted the provincial government has already stepped back on plans to cut funding to libraries and for funeral services for low-income individuals. The groups hope by continuing to make their presence known at Saskatchewan Party events, the government will continue to roll back on cuts in other areas.