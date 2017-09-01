The weather has lent a helping hand in the fight against three fires in northern Saskatchewan's Pelican Narrows area, which are not growing and size and are considered to be stable, according to a government official.

Steve Roberts, the executive director of wildfire management for the Ministry of Environment, said fire crews have gained control over areas of fire which are considered higher risk.

Roberts said a sprinkler system has been set up around the Jan Lake subdivision, just south of Pelican Narrows.

He said there are three main fires of concern. The Preston fire is closest to Pelican Narrows — just three kilometres from the community — but it remains stable after crews worked to fight the fire from the air and the ground, Roberts said.

He added no houses or infrastructure have been damaged.

The Granite fire, which covered about 60,000 hectares as of Friday, poses a risk to Jan Lake and Birch Portage, as well as highways 135 and 106. The fire is burning more than 25 kilometres away from Denare Beach and Flin Flon, Man., though there is no direct threat to those communities.

The Wilkins fire, south of Pelican Narrows, is stable and covered about 6,200 hectares on Friday.

The government said 2,115 people have registered for emergency social services support, including 1,995 residents from Pelican Narrows alone.

According to Dwayne McKay, who stayed behind in the community, there are about 350 people remaining, not including essential services personnel.

In Sandy Bay, notheast of Pelican Narrows, the biggest concern aside from all the smoke was food, but groceries were purchased in Prince Albert and transported into the community.

The province said more food is not needed. If people want to donate time or money, they are encouraged to contact a local community organization or Red Cross.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 420 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.