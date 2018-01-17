Proceedings in a three-man murder trial were delayed Wednesday as two jurors were excused.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Reno Lee.

Lee, 34, was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. Though his body was found near Balcarres, Sask., it was determined that Lee was killed in Regina.

The three men have also pleaded not guilty to charges of committing an indignity to a human body. It's alleged they dismembered and beheaded Lee's body.

The dismissal of the two jurors has brought the jury panel down to 12 members. Two more jurors will be selected from the jury pool Thursday.

Jury selection took place Monday and Tuesday at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.

It's expected the presentation of evidence will now begin next Monday. The trial is set to last six weeks.