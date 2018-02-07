Tim Probe has been removed from his position as a councillor for the Rural Municipality of Sherwood after refusing to resign.

Probe refused to resign after being found to be in a conflict of interest for his involvement in a council meeting on Jan. 13, 2016.

At that meeting, it was discussed whether or not Probe should reimburse the rural municipality for nearly $50,000 in legal fees. Probe did not recuse himself from those discussions before the council.

Probe and other members of council had incurred legal fees while testifying during another case. They had been reimbursed by the rural municipality for those fees.

After Probe refused to resign, the RM council brought an application to the Court of Queen's Bench of Saskatchewan to have him disqualified.

A judge ruled on Jan. 18, 2018 that Probe be disqualified from council and his position on the rural municipality council is now vacant.

Probe is also facing criminal charges of municipal corruption and breach of trust. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

A judge is expected to issue his verdict on the criminal case in June.