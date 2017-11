The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for help to locate a missing woman.

Margaret Custer, 42, was reported missing on Nov. 17 but reportedly has not been seen since Nov. 11.

Custer is described as five feet five inches tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue ski jacket and jeans.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953- 4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.