A Saskatchewan woman who took part in a vigilante attack and helped rob two liquor stores has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Destiny Rabbitskin, who is 21, of Prince Albert, pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing bodily harm, robbery, possession of stolen property and acting as an accessory after the fact in three incidents in 2015.

Crown prosecutor Linh Le said Rabbitskin was a getaway driver as a male associate robbed two liquor stores on Sept. 14 and 15, 2015.

A few hours after the first robbery, Le said Rabbitskin was involved in luring a 21-year-old man to a park where he was handcuffed, beaten and stabbed, before she and others stole his stole his wallet, cellphone and car.

Targeted attack

Le said the group targeted the man because they believed he committed a sexual crime against the sister of one of his attackers.

Defence lawyer Adam Masiowski said Rabbitskin was "carried along for the ride" during the crimes, and noted her high level of intoxication left her with very little recollection of the events.

But Le said she and the others "terrorized the city over three incidents back-to-back" and called for a 16-month sentence.

Justice R.W. Danyliuk noted that several co-accused with a greater level of involvement had already received sentences between 18 and 21 months.

Judge lectures Rabbitskin on vigilantism

Danyliuk also lectured Rabbitskin on the dangers of vigilantism.

"People are not allowed to take the law into their own hands, no matter how heinous the crime," Danyliuk said. "We do not run a justice system based on vigilantism."

Danyliuk said Rabbitskin's victim will be considered innocent by the courts until the Crown proves otherwise.

With credit for the time she has already spent in custody, Rabbitskin has 284 days left to serve.