'I just hope they find that little boy': Search continues for missing 4-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy

Residents of Prince Albert, Sask., are anxiously awaiting updates on the welfare of missing four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy.

The boy was last seen in the 900 block of Second Street E. just after 10 p.m. CST Thursday.

Police confirmed Saturday afternoon the search for the four-year-old, focused on the North Saskatchewan River, is continuing.

Friday's search effort involved the assistance of the Saskatoon Police Service air support unit, members of the Prince Albert Fire Department and Saskatchewan Emergency Management personnel.

Volunteers also assisted with the search until Friday night, when police called off the public ground search citing safety reasons.

People are now being asked to avoid the area.

Lenny Belanger was one of the volunteers who helped search the river area yesterday.

He said he heard about the volunteer search effort through social media.

Lenny Belanger says he helped search the riverbank for missing boy Sweetgrass Kennedy because he believes the community would do the same for him and his family. (Lenny Belanger)

"We walked along the river, and just in the grass and looked on the banks and checked. We walked a long way along the river here," said Belanger.

He said he assisted with the search because he knows the community would do the same for him.

"I don't know how they feel right now but in that case, if it was my boy missing, they'd come out and search for my son too," he said.

"I just hope they find that little boy in any circumstances. It would be a big relief for everybody."