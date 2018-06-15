School bus driver helps Prince Albert students evacuate burning bus

A school bus driver is being credited for his quick action in getting students out of a burning school bus in Prince Albert, Sask.

"The true hero in this story is definitely the bus driver," said Jason Everitt, fire chief for Prince Albert. "He did everything he was supposed to do. He did it all right, very professionally and very calmly."

Everitt said the fire department responded to the call of a school bus on fire, west of Prince Albert, shortly after 8 a.m. CST on Friday.

The bus driver, Mark Jenkins, had seen signs of a fire, pulled over and attempted to put out the fire with extinguishers, said Everitt.

When that didn't work, Jenkins directed the students out of the bus, following through on evacuation drills that are practised at the beginning of every school year.

When the fire crew got to the scene, it found the bus consumed by flames and extinguished it. The engine fire was later determined to be the result of a mechanical issue, said Everitt.

Prince Albert's Fire Department put out the fire soon after arriving on the scene. (Prince Albert Fire Department photo)

The bus was destroyed and had to be towed away, but Everitt said none of the 16 students aboard were injured or suffered smoke inhalation.

"We have the driver to thank for that."