An 18-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital in Prince Albert, Sask., after being shot late Sunday night.

Police responded just before midnight to a weapons complaint on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue W.

Officers found the 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.