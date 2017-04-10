An 18-year-old man is facing 10 charges in Prince Albert, Sask., after a violent robbery in March.

During the early hours of March 18, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue E. where there was a complaint of an armed robbery at a business.

A woman had been working alone when the man entered the business, grabbed and choked the victim, and assaulted her with a knife.

The man stole $600 and her car keys before fleeing in her vehicle.

She was later transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigated the incident and later made an arrest, though did not specify when the man was arrested.

He was in provincial court Monday.