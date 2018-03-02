The Prince Albert Police Service announced it has located human remains, possibly those of missing woman Brandy Busch.

There is no foul play suspected and there is no threat to public safety.

Busch, 39, was last seen on Feb. 13 and family said she was missing from her home. The remains were found in Busch's home.

She was last spotted on the 700 block of 10th Street N.W. in Prince Albert.

Police had asked that anyone who lived in the area to check their property for any indication of Busch or where she might be. They are still asking neighbouring residents to report anything unusual on their property.

Investigators and the coroner are working to identify the remains.