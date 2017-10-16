Prince Albert RCMP want to know the circumstances surrounding a girl who was sent to hospital with "apparent stab wounds" after an outdoor gathering over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. CST on Sunday morning, RCMP and EMS responded to a call in the rural municipality of Buckland.

A girl had been injured and was taken to hospital in an unknown condition.

RCMP want to speak with anyone who may have information or video which could shed some light on the investigation.

RCMP can be reached at 306-765-5501 or tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.