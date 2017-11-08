The Prince Albert Police Service website has been hacked by an apparent group of ISIS supporters.

The website early Wednesday displayed the message "I Love Islamic state" and played an audio track with a man speaking in Arabic. The speech is propaganda for fundamentalist and violent actions, addressed to Muslims and glorifying ISIS fighters.

A group named Team System Dz claims responsibility for the hacking. The group has been behind other such incidents in Canada.

As of approximately 9:30 a.m. CST, the message and page had been taken down. A new message stating "Prince Albert Police Service's website will return shortly" is now in place pending the full restoration of the website.

In a release, police said that during the defacement of the website there was not a privacy or information breach. All information on the website is publicly available and accessible, according to the release

According to police in the Saskatchewan city, this is the first time its website has ever been targeted and they're now taking steps to ensure this never happens again.

The incident had very little effect on police operations, though IT employees are still working to restore the page.

Police will not comment on the group responsible as they "do not want to promote them further."

Deputy Chief Jeff Rowden is quoted in the release as saying, "This incident serves as a reminder to the public that agencies and individuals can be vulnerable." The release recommends that if people receive questionable content or emails on their computers to contact their internet service providers or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.