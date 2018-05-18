Prince Albert police investigating after man dies in police custody

A 34-year-old man who was in police custody on Friday morning has died, prompting an investigation by Prince Albert Police Service.

Police had arrested Ryan Kereluk after executing a search warrant on Wednesday. Prince Albert Police Service had issued warrants for him in 2017, for break and enter, obstructing a peace officer, breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance.

He had also been interviewed in connection with a drug investigation, but had not been charged.

Kereluk appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Thursday at the Prince Albert Police Service station and was remanded to appear in Provincial Court on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CST.

During routine cell checks just before 8 a.m. on Friday, an officer discovered Kereluk unconscious and not breathing.

Attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful, with an ambulance transporting him to Victoria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed today, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division and the coroner are continuing to investigate Kereluk's death.