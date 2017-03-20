Prince Albert, Sask., police have seized a number of guns after a firearm was allegedly flashed in an encounter with a motorist on Friday.

Late last week, police received a call that someone had flashed a handgun and tried to open the complainant's vehicle.

Police caught up with the suspect at an apartment building, and the man was intoxicated. Officers arrested him for having a concealed gun. As they took him into custody, police say they spotted firearms lying in plain sight around the apartment.

Police were able to get a warrant the next day and said they then searched the suspect's car and his apartment, seizing six guns and a large amount of ammunition.

Police said a 43-year-old man now faces a number of weapons related charges.