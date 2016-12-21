Former constable Patrick Robin will not be getting his job back with the Prince Albert Police Service, Saskatchewan's highest court has ruled.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal's Dec. 6 decision, made public this week on an online legal database, brings to an end a case that has been winding its way through various hearings and trials for the last six years.

Started with a traffic ticket

The matter started in 2009 with a complaint about an erratic driver near a soccer field.

After Robin ticketed the man for driving without reasonable consideration for others, the driver complained that he had been rude, which got back to Robin's boss and upset the officer.

The police wanted Robin to take some coaching from another officer. He went on sick leave for three weeks.

When the traffic court prosecutor decided not to go ahead with the erratic driving case, Robin tried to prosecute it himself without telling his supervisors.

Overtime claim raised concerns

The plan unravelled when Robin tried to claim overtime after subpoenaing himself as a witness.

"The appellant employed subterfuge," the decision said. "He actively misled his supervisor regarding discussions with the Crown and proceeded without permission, and without advising his superiors of his actions."

Concerns about Robin went to the Public Complaints Commission, which handles complaints about police.

When the commission's investigation concluded, the Prince Albert police chief fired Robin.

He appealed, the case went to a hearing officer and Robin got his job back — although he wasn't exonerated. He was found guilty under the Police Act of disregarding policies, disclosing confidential information, insubordination, and making false and misleading statements to an investigator.

He was also cited for "wrongfully accusing superior officers and the chief of police of obstructing justice."

But instead of being fired, he was given a nine-month suspension without pay.

More hearings followed

The police chief appealed that decision to the police commission, which reinstated the dismissal, saying Robin was unsuitable for service.

Then Robin appealed, first to the Court of Queen's Bench and finally to the appeal court. He said the lower court judge had made errors.

In a 22-page decision, appeal court Justice Jacelyn Ryan-Froslie dismissed Robin's appeal and upheld his firing. Justices Ysanne Wilkinson and Maurice Herauf concurred.

The lower court judge "made no reviewable error in coming to the conclusion that the [police commission's] decision on penalty was reasonable, that its line of analysis was transparent and intelligible, and that its decision fell within a range of possible, acceptable outcomes," Ryan-Froslie's decision concluded.