Charges have been laid after a man allegedly tried to choke a Prince Albert, Sask., police officer who was investigating a report about a sexual assault.

Police say officers were called to a hotel early Saturday morning where the suspect attempted to choke one of them while they were trying to arrest him outside the business.

A 34-year-old resident of Black Lake, Sask., was to appear in court Monday on charges that include assaulting a police officer.

An investigation is still underway into the alleged sexual assault.