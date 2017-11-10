The Prince Albert Police Service has relaunched its website after it was hijacked by hackers who emblazoned the main page with a pro-ISIS message on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the words "I Love Islamic state" appeared on the website, along with an audio track with a man speaking in Arabic. The speech was propaganda for fundamentalist and violent actions, addressed to Muslims and glorifying ISIS fighters.

Technology was dated

The website was shut down after the hack was reported to the police service.

On Friday, the police service launched a new website, which it said has been been in development for months. It said the website was using dated technology.

As well as improving security, the website has new features, such as an interactive crime map that shows the locations and types of crime by neighbourhood.

The new crime map on the Prince Albert Police Service website, which was launched on Friday after the website was hacked earlier in the week. (Prince Albert Police Service)

It is designed to be easier to use on smartphones and tablets.

Group claims responsibility

A group named Team System Dz claims responsibility for the hacking. The group has been behind other such incidents in Canada.

Police said the hackers were not able to access any internal police information, files or systems, which are maintained on a system that is separate from the public website.

The service said this is the first time its website has been targeted.