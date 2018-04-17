Woman awaiting sentencing for cocaine trafficking charged again with cocaine trafficking

A Saskatoon woman was arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking in Prince Albert last week — more than a year after she was first arrested and charged for the same offence.

The 22-year-old woman was busted by Prince Albert police on April 13 while she was in possession of 14 grams of cocaine, two hydromorphone pills, two grams of marijuana, two cell phones, a digital scale, plastic baggies and some cash.

Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 11th Street E. and Fourth Avenue E. when they arrested her.

She was also driving without a valid driver's licence and the vehicle she was driving was impounded.

The same woman was busted in August 2016 and she had 12 kilograms — more than 26 pounds — of cocaine in her possession at that time, according to a police press release.

She was awaiting sentencing on that incident when she was arrested on Friday.

She is facing four new charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained from the proceeds of crime.

She appeared in court on Monday.