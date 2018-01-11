Prince Albert police seized drugs, weapons and cash after they arrested nine people in an Integrated Street Enforcement Team bust on Tuesday.

Three of those nine people were charged, including two women and a man. They are facing gun charges and charges of possession of property obtained through crime.

All three suspects appeared in court Wednesday.

Police seized two sawed-off rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, a BB gun, bear spray, body armour, ammo, drugs and a set of nunchuks.

Prince Albert police seized a large amount of cash after the arrests. (Supplied by Prince Albert Police Service)

The arrests and seizures were made as part of an investigation by the force's Integrated Street Enforcement Team after a search warrant was executed on the 1200 block of 15th Street West.

Less than two grams of cocaine and less than two grams of methamphetamine were also seized during the arrest. Police seized a large amount of cash as well.