Man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, police dog

A 19-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted a Prince Albert police officer and his canine companion.

Police had been searching the city streets early Wednesday morning for someone suspected in five arsons, according to a press release.

The string of arsons were said to have taken place in a six hour time frame. A man matching the description given to police by witnesses was spotted cycling down the street.

When he realized he was being followed, he fled on the bike and then on foot. The officer and police dog Daxa caught up to the man and he refused commands to surrender.

Daxa the police dog then went after the man, who allegedly punched the dog several times in the face. The man was subdued when the officer stepped in to the scuffle.

A knife which had been thrown on the ground was collected as evidence. The suspect was taken to hospital for examination and released back to police custody.

He's facing charges of assault of a peace officer, assault of peace officer with intent to resist arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and willfully causing unnecessary pain or injury to police dog Daxa by striking her in the head several times with his fist.