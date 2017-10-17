Lee Hodgson was last seen Oct. 12. He suffers from short-term memory loss and his family is concerned for his well-being. (Prince Albert police/Submitted)

Prince Albert, Sask., police are asking for the public's help in locating Lee Hodgson.

Hodgson, 66, was last seen Oct. 12 by his family and may be in the Buffalo Narrows area.

Hodgson's family are concerned for his well-being as he suffers from short-term memory loss.

He is described as having white hair and a white beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or the nearest RCMP detachment.

Buffalo Narrows is approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.