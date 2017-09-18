A man is dead after he crashed into a large dirt embankment while driving an ATV without wearing a helmet.

The RCMP said the 69-year-old man from Prince Albert, Sask., was pronounced dead after the single-vehicle rollover on Sunday.

RCMP, EMS and the Office of the Chief Coroner were dispatched to Porcupine Provincial Forest, which is about 140 kilometres north of Yorkton, Sask.

The name of the driver will not be released by the RCMP.