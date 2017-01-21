Ten inmates from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre have collaborated on an original song, giving voice to their aspirations to lead better lives.

It was done through an artistic program organized by Common Weal Community Arts and led by artist Cheryl L'Hirondelle, with help from singer and storyteller Joseph Naytowhow.

L'Hirondelle developed the program, called Why the Caged Bird Sings, and has taken it to different correctional centres over the years.

Writing and recording

The Prince Albert inmates wrote and recorded Live the Life that is Meant for Me in just five days.

"They love music," Naytowhow said, noting that rap and country music were the most popular genres, but the creative process proved challenging.

"It was gruelling because you're dealing with people with various addictions and this affects the mind."

With guidance, however, Naytowhow said their efforts quickly began to bear fruit.

"Collectively, they work very well together," he said. "We really made them work hard."

They also set some boundaries for the song.

"No profanity and no gangster language," he said. "This is a songwriting project that has to do with being positive."

Innovative process

Naytowhow and L'Hirondelle had to be innovative when it came time to record the song as they were not allowed to bring any equipment into the space they were using. Fortunately, they were near an area that was not off-limits to technology where they could use a laptop to lay down the tracks.

"Each one came in there, one by one, and sang the whole song. And that's how we did it," Naytowhow said, crediting L'Hirondelle with finding a way to get the recording done.

Live the Life that is Meant for Me took three days to write and two days to record. The vocal tracks were augmented with additional rhythm elements and professionally mixed.

"It's about being with their family. Being at home. Being responsible," he said.

Naytowhow said he got a lot from the experience, himself, as an artist.

"I learn from them. I become part of their world," he said. "It helps me. Inspires me."