Prince Albert police arrested a 27-year-old man early Friday morning and found a homemade Taser.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley with multiple occupants inside on the 900 block of Central Avenue. After observing the vehicle, police investigated further. One man in the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants.

He faces 10 charges including possession of a prohibited weapon.

He made his first court appearance Friday morning.

The homemade Taser is the second seized this month — on Dec. 7, police seized another one during a routine traffic stop.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with that weapon seizure.