Prince Albert, Sask., police have identified and charged two masked girls who robbed a gas station Sunday night.

The girls were armed with a knife when they robbed the Canadian Tire gas station in Prince Albert just before 8 p.m. CST.

They fled the scene on foot with cash and cigarettes, police said.

A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with robbery with a weapon.

Both suspects will make their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday.