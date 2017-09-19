Prince Albert, Sask., police have identified and charged two masked girls who robbed a gas station Sunday night.
The girls were armed with a knife when they robbed the Canadian Tire gas station in Prince Albert just before 8 p.m. CST.
They fled the scene on foot with cash and cigarettes, police said.
A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with robbery with a weapon.
Both suspects will make their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday.
