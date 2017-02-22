Police say they have encountered the synthetic drug, 2C-B, for the first time in the city.

Police say six people were transported to the hospital for treatment, all displaying symptoms consistent with an overdose, following a call for help on Monday.

On Tuesday, members of the Investigated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) and the criminal investigation team searched a home on the 300 block of 11th Street E. where they seized unknown substances. They continue to investigate.

The man has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, trafficking Dimethoxybenzeneethanamine (2C-B) and possession of proceeds of crime.

The drug is a controlled Schedule III substance and is considered a psychedelic, similar to mescaline.

The man will make his first appearance in court on March 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.