Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say they are now treating the suspicious death of a man found dead last week as a homicide.

Police found the body of a man in a home on the 800 block of 17th Street W. on Aug. 16.

An autopsy was done and the man has been identified as 25-year-old Duane Brett Ledoux of Prince Albert.

Police say there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.