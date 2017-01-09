Prince Albert police say six people are facing charges in connection with the city's largest cocaine bust.

One of the five is still currently wanted by police and faces a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking exceeding three kilograms. One person currently in custody faces the same charge.

Four others all face charges of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and will have court dates in the upcoming months.

Police received a complaint of possible drug packaging material being found in an apartment by apartment management on Aug. 18. Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found various substances used to cut cocaine, a cocaine press, a vacuum sealer, scale, safe and packaging material.

Police say the drugs have a value of more than $1M and the bust is said to be the largest in the city's history.