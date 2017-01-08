Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the area of Prince Albert and east-central Saskatchewan.

The temperature is expected to drop to as low as –31 C and with the wind, it could feel as cold as –40 C. The wind chill is expected to moderate by Monday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when weather dips down to a temperature that can result in an elevated risk to health, frost bite and hypothermia.

Areas affected are:

Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Spiritwood and Duck Lake.

Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Carrot River.

People at higher risks for complications in cold weather include the elderly, the homeless, those working outdoors, infants and diabetics.

Environment Canada urges anyone to dress appropriately for the weather, such as layering up, staying dry and making sure to cover feet, hands, nose and ears.