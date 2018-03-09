Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with Saskatchewan's new premier today, as well as making other stops and announcements in Regina throughout the day.

Trudeau's day begins at the RCMP Heritage Centre, where's he's expected to announce Brenda Lucki, the commanding officer at Regina's Depot division, as Canada's first permanent female RCMP commissioner.

He will be following that with a stop at the George Bothwell branch of Regina Public Library, where he will be highlighting changes to parental leave as announced in the last budget.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will be meeting Trudeau at the legislature at 2 p.m., where the pair will likely touch on issues central to Saskatchewan, including getting pipelines built to bring oil to tidewater, grain backlogs that are impacting the province's farmers, and Saskatchewan's decision not to step in with the federal government's carbon pricing policy.

The Morning Edition host Zarqa Nawaz will be talking with Trudeau at the start of his day in the Queen City. Listeners can listen live here or tune in on their radios at 540 AM across the province.