Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Saskatchewan on Thursday — his second trip to the province in about a month,

Trudeau will visit the Lewis Land Limited Farm in Gray, Sask., this morning.

It's not known if there are any announcements connected to Trudeau's visit.

He's also scheduled to talk to students at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School in Regina in the afternoon.

Trudeau visited Saskatchewan's two biggest cities in January as part of his cross-Canada tour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Saskatoon in March. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

He was also in Saskatoon in March.