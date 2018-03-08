Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an appearance at a donor appreciation reception in Regina on Thursday evening.

He is expected to deliver remarks at a Laurier Club reception, which is open to the club's donors and their guests. People were required to register in advance of the event, with pre-registrations closing on March 6.

The Laurier Club is a national organization made up of business executives, community leaders and others who are Liberal supporters.

People can become a member of the Laurier Club by contributing at least $1,500 a year to the Liberal Party fundraising group, or $750 per year for those under 35.

Last year, the federal Liberal Party introduced new rules intended to address accusations the party was offering "cash for access" by providing preferential access to Trudeau and his cabinet in exchange for dollars from wealthy donors at private events.

Under the rules, fundraisers featuring Trudeau or ministers must take place in public places, be announced in advance and allow the media to attend, and a guest list must be disclosed within 45 days after the event.

Thursday's event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Saskatchewan.