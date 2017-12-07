The prime minister is making a visit to Saskatchewan today.

Justin Trudeau is visiting North Battleford this evening in advance of next week's byelection in the Battlefords-Lloydminster riding. He will be attending a meet-and-greet for Liberal candidate Larry Ingram at the Dekker Centre at 7 p.m.

Longtime MP Gerry Ritz retired in October, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Other candidates in the riding are Rosemarie Ashley Falk with the Conservative Party of Canada, Matt Fedler with the New Democratic Party, Yvonne Potter-Pihach with the Green Party of Canada, and independent Ken Finlayson.

Voters in North Battleford head to the polls Dec. 11.