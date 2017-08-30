Premier Brad Wall is announcing a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina Wednesday morning.

Five people so far have announced their bids to lead the Saskatchewan Party, and become the next premier of the province to replace Wall, who is retiring.

Wall announced his retirement Aug. 10. A replacement is expected to be chosen at the Sask. Party's leadership convention in January.

Four MLAs have resigned cabinet positions to announce a leadership bid. Former deputy minister to the premier Alanna Koch is also running.

Premier Brad Wall is making an announcement at 11 a.m. CST at Government House in Regina. (CBC)

One MLA, Scott Moe, has resigned his cabinet position as Minister of Economy but has not made a formal announcement of a leadership bid.