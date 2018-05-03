Premier Moe heads to U.S. for first meeting as premier with American governors

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is gearing up for his first U.S. business trip since taking over Brad Wall's job.

Moe is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the 2018 North American Governors & Premiers Summit.

He said he is looking forward to forming and fostering relationships and would be focused on the province's important exports such as agriculture, energy, mining and steel products.

Moe said the North American Free Trade Agreement should be a major discussion point.

"We need access to free and open trade which we will be discussing at length at this meeting," he said.

In March U.S. president Donald Trump ordered sweeping tariffs of 25 per cent on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminum, but granted temporary exemptions to certain countries. Trump's administration tied Canada and Mexico's tariff exemptions to the successful renegotiation of NAFTA.

Canada's exemption period was officially set to end at midnight April 30. On Monday Trump decided to give Canada, Mexico and the European Union another month to work out a deal with the U.S.

Moe said part of his message to U.S. politicians this weekend will be reinforcing how crucial NAFTA is to Saskatchewan and its trade partners.

"We here in Saskatchewan exported about $29 billion last year, on average about $30 billion worth of product, about 65 per cent of that does head into the United States."

Moe and Notley to meet

Rachel Notley is the only other Canadian premier attending. It will be the first in-person meeting between the two provincial neighbours.

"We may talk about pipelines," Moe said.

In recent weeks, the two premiers have spoken over the phone about efforts to push the Trans Mountain pipeline project. Both provinces have introduced legislation which would restrict energy exports to British Columbia.

Moe said he would use lobbyists the government pays in the U.S. to facilitate meetings with American officials over the course of the next three days.

The summit includes sessions on trade, agriculture, energy, and innovation, infrastructure investment and labour mobility.