Premier Scott Moe said he won't prevent a forensic audit on the Global Transportation Hub if it comes to that.

The province is waiting for the results of the RCMP investigation into the GTH, and then caucus will make a decision on the next step.

"We need to ensure . . . that we've looking into everything that we can and ensure that there's transparency around this," Moe told CBC Radio's Morning Edition on Monday.

Moe was sworn in as premier last week and selected his cabinet. He was chosen as leader at the Sask. Party's leadership convention in Saskatoon last month.

"The vision of the Global Transportation Hub is as necessary today as it has ever been," Moe said.

He added the purpose of the infrastructure is to keep the flow of products in and out of Saskatchewan and that flow needs to be "enhanced."

Moe also touched on the topic of the 3.5-per-cent public-sector wage rollback, which was proposed in the 2017 provincial budget.

The target was ultimately never met due to union pushback and the reduction was suspended for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

"We need to engage very quickly as we move forward with our public-sector leaders and others to ensure that we can find a common ground as we move forward," Moe said.

Moe said it's important for people to understand "both sides" of the argument.

"We need to understand that we are in times of revenue shortfalls here in the province of Saskatchewan and there are not extra dollars."