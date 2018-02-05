Premier Scott Moe has announced the upcoming provincial budget will be pushed back two weeks to April 10.

Moe made the announcement during his inaugural address to the delegates at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention in Regina on Monday.

"This (budget) is about two weeks later than normal, but I think it's reasonable given the change in leadership in our government," Moe said.

"This will be another tight budget. We need to control our spending if we are going to balance the books in our province in the next two years."

During his campaign, Moe promised to balance the budget by 2019.

"We are not going to put off balancing our budget to some undetermined distant point in the future," Moe said.

Moe talks revenue sharing, grants-in-lieu

On Monday, Moe addressed revenue sharing and grants-in-lieu when speaking at the SUMA convention.

On revenue sharing, Moe said it will be about $241 million; that is about $16 million less than last year.

Moe said he wants to develop a new formula that is "fair and provides predictability."

"We are not able to move forward with the current revenue-sharing formula."

Last year's budget was a contentious one for many groups in the province, including a number of municipalities.

The province nixed grants-in-lieu, which were doled out to municipalities by SaskPower and SaskEnergy. On top of other revenue-sharing losses, some communities were facing 40-plus per cent losses in funding from the government, or millions of dollars' worth.

The government later walked back the grants-in-lieu reduction for nine communities; however, Regina and Saskatoon were not part of the reversal.

"In this budget we will have details on grants-in-lieu, which I know is a concern many of you in this room. We need a permanent solution to grants-in-lieu," said Moe.

"Right now 109 of 300 municipalities benefit from this program and we're looking to make it a fairer program."