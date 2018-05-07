Premier Moe pledges to 'do better' in hiring people with disabilities

Saskatchewan's premier says the government is falling short of its target for employing people with disabilities.

According to the public service commission, the number of government employees who self-declared as having a disability at the time of initial employment is 2.1 per cent, well short of the government's target of 12.4 per cent, set by the human rights commission.

Over the last five years the total number of government workers with disabilities has declined by 92 — a reduction of 27 per cent.

"We have targets across the government of Saskatchewan with respect to people with disabilities and I would put forward they are aggressive targets and I would also say they have not been met," said Premier Scott Moe.

"We need to have a discussion as a government of Saskatchewan how we can do better on behalf of people across this province."

NDP says current level 'not acceptable'

The NDP raised the issue after submitting a series of questions to the government in the legislature Monday.

"We're deeply concerned and we feel the answers today were just not strong. We don't see a commitment from this government to help those living with disabilities," said NDP critic for diversity David Forbes.

"This reduction in opportunities for people with disabilities is just not acceptable."

Saskatoon NDP MLA David Forbes says he is "deeply concerned" about the declining number of government workers who have a disability. (CBC)

The only ministry which saw an increase was education, which went from seven employees with self-declared disabilities in 2016-17 to eight in 2017-18.

New initiative aims to get better picture

Under the current system, people only declare if they have a disability during the application process.

The public service commission said that will change through a new initiative beginning this summer.

A statement from government said it will "re-engage employees and ask them if they would like to self-declare they have a disability. This will then turn into an initiative that will ask people to update their info yearly."

The public service commission said it hopes this will provide more accurate numbers. The declaration will be anonymous.